Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Buys 71 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,283 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.4% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.35.

Shares of COST traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $462.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,942. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $463.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $428.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.