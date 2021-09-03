Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in Citigroup by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,213,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,639,000 after buying an additional 554,290 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.17. 13,645,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,623,010. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.