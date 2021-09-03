Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.53. 1,098,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,546,176. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

