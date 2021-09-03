Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of MAXN opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $602.41 million and a P/E ratio of -3.06. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $57.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $608,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 243.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 98,788 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 33.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,112,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,696,000 after buying an additional 781,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 80.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 8,726 shares in the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

