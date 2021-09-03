McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Short Interest Update

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 216,400 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the July 29th total of 192,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 108,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In related news, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,332 shares in the company, valued at $872,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 49,800.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 84.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 307.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of MGRC stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.90. 206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,108. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $55.04 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

