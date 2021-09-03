McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.800-$20.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $247.76 billion-$254.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.75 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.13.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.28. 7,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,712. McKesson has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,534 shares of company stock worth $3,351,751 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.