MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE MDU traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.31. 4,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,364. MDU Resources Group has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

In related news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,206.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $587,946.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,206 shares of company stock worth $834,437. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MDU Resources Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,407 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of MDU Resources Group worth $36,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

