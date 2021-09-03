Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. Medallia’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

Medallia stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.86. The company had a trading volume of 25,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Medallia has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Medallia alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLA. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair cut Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.59 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 867,445 shares in the company, valued at $28,972,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $75,245.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,993 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,380.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 381,970 shares of company stock worth $12,373,737. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.