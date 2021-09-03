MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Price Target Cut to $9.50 by Analysts at Cowen

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) had its target price cut by Cowen from $20.00 to $9.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MDVL. Lake Street Capital cut shares of MedAvail from a buy rating to an in-line rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MedAvail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

NASDAQ MDVL opened at $3.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $115.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.20. MedAvail has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.06.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 259.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MedAvail will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MedAvail by 27.2% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 292,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 62,429 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail during the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail during the second quarter valued at about $305,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail during the second quarter valued at about $980,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

