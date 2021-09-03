MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.36.

MEGEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGEF traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $6.72. 7,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,202. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $7.91.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

