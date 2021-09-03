Megacoin (MEC) Hits Market Capitalization of $300,661.69

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Megacoin has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. Megacoin has a market cap of $300,661.69 and $4.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.50 or 0.00414106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000533 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000504 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,638,849 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

