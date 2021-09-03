MEMBERS Trust Co Boosts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 174.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 220.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,264,750. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 436,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,989,453. The firm has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.83.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

