MEMBERS Trust Co Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 0.1% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $330.66. The company had a trading volume of 175,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,679. The company has a market capitalization of $348.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

