MEMBERS Trust Co Has $232,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

MEMBERS Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 38.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 189,259 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.83. The company had a trading volume of 708,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,895,610. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average of $34.01.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.