MEMBERS Trust Co Has $942,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MEMBERS Trust Co trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,341,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,986,000 after acquiring an additional 193,391 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 62,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,127,146. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.62. The company has a market cap of $262.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

