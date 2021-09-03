MEMBERS Trust Co Invests $629,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $521,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $381.80. 1,503,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,077,277. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $382.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $365.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

