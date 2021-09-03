MEMBERS Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MEMBERS Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

NYSE:UNP traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.98. The company had a trading volume of 203,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,903. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.87 and a 200 day moving average of $219.62. The company has a market cap of $140.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

