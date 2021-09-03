Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) and Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) and Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.2% of Huazhu Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.4% of Huazhu Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Membership Collective Group and Huazhu Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Huazhu Group $1.56 billion 10.32 -$336.00 million ($1.15) -42.91

Membership Collective Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Huazhu Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Membership Collective Group and Huazhu Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Membership Collective Group 0 2 5 0 2.71 Huazhu Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Membership Collective Group presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.61%. Huazhu Group has a consensus price target of $63.37, suggesting a potential upside of 28.40%. Given Huazhu Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Huazhu Group is more favorable than Membership Collective Group.

Profitability

This table compares Membership Collective Group and Huazhu Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A Huazhu Group 5.30% 5.84% 1.00%

Summary

Huazhu Group beats Membership Collective Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels. The upper midscale hotel brands consists of Crystal Orange, Intercity, Manxin, Mercure, Madison, and Novotel Hotels. The upscale hotel brands refers to Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels and Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure. The company was founded by Ji Qi, Wu Jiong, and Zhao Tong Tong on January 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

