Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.90 Million

Brokerages predict that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will report $40.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.10 million and the lowest is $40.60 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $42.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year sales of $169.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.00 million to $170.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $158.10 million, with estimates ranging from $151.90 million to $161.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,984,000 after purchasing an additional 108,664 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,299,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $883,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 26,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 20,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

MBWM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.91. 230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.56. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $491.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.73%.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

