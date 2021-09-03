Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

MESO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

MESO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,096. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $826.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 3.40.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,774.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 51.3% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 1.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 0.7% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 248,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 9.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

