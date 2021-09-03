Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%.

NYSE:MEI traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.99. The company had a trading volume of 662 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,560. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.68. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 16.72%.

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $456,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 439,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,151,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Anil Shetty sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $245,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,968 shares of company stock worth $2,369,817 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price target on Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.