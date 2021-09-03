Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 51,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,863,835 shares.The stock last traded at $4.71 and had previously closed at $4.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Metromile in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Metromile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Metromile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Metromile in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Metromile during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Metromile Company Profile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

