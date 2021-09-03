Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Short Interest Update

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of MXE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $12.88.

Get Mexico Equity & Income Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $953,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. raised its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 621.1% in the second quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL raised its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 28,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 59.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.