Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Short Interest Down 15.1% in August

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the July 29th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,444,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MXSG opened at $0.02 on Friday. Mexus Gold US has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

Mexus Gold US Company Profile

Mexus Gold US is an exploration stage mining company and is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold, silver and copper projects in the state of Nevada and Mexico, as well as, the salvage of precious metals from identifiable sources. The company was founded on June 22, 1990 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

