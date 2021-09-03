Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Short Interest Down 15.1% in August

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the July 29th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,444,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MXSG opened at $0.02 on Friday. Mexus Gold US has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.
Mexus Gold US Company Profile
