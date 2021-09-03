MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MFA. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at $196,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at $2,433,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at $41,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,035,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MFA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

NYSE MFA opened at $4.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.74. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 81.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

