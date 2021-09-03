MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0416 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,561 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.