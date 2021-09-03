MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to announce sales of $48.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $49.40 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $47.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year sales of $197.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.60 million to $201.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $182.45 million, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $184.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 16.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Funk bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOFG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,358. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $469.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.06. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

