Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 52,814 shares.The stock last traded at $38.25 and had previously closed at $38.11.

Separately, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Millicom International Cellular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIGO. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 25.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 5.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

