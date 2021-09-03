Mina (MINA) Hits Market Cap of $792.72 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $3.82 or 0.00007668 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $792.72 million and $96.29 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00067169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00130522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00155378 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,909.19 or 0.07837180 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,038.64 or 1.00317984 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $404.34 or 0.00810629 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 207,258,617 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

