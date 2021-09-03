Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) Short Interest Update

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 183,200 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the July 29th total of 216,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Misonix by 281.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 12,614 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Misonix by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Misonix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Misonix by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 375,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Misonix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Misonix alerts:

Shares of MSON stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.90. 291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,744. The company has a market cap of $450.84 million, a P/E ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26. Misonix has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Misonix had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 27.24%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research downgraded Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About Misonix

Misonix, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Surgical and Wound. The Surgical segment consists of BoneScalpel and SonaStar products. The Wound segment consists of SonicOne, TheraSkin and Therion products.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Misonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Misonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.