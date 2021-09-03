Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.390-$0.440 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $747.42 million-$747.42 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.63.

MCW stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $19.26. 1,230,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,347. Mister Car Wash has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,190,834.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 573,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $11,135,194.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,251,285 shares of company stock worth $218,499,955 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth about $969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

