Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 18,583 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,583 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $13,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock opened at $151.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 124.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.62 and its 200-day moving average is $143.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

