Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 25,646 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 239,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,646 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $14,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $674,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,654,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,387,000 after purchasing an additional 153,525 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 373,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

NYSE MPC opened at $57.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.