Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 8,157 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $14,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after purchasing an additional 41,664 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,611,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.41.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $212.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.48 and a 200 day moving average of $228.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

