MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will post $34.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.30 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $30.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $141.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $138.60 million to $144.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $153.35 million, with estimates ranging from $151.80 million to $154.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MiX Telematics.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.88%.

MIXT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 62.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 97.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the second quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIXT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,118. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.0687 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.