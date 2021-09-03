MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.35 Million

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2021

Brokerages forecast that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will post $34.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.30 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $30.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $141.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $138.60 million to $144.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $153.35 million, with estimates ranging from $151.80 million to $154.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.88%.

MIXT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 62.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 97.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the second quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIXT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,118. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.0687 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.