Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 29,414 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

