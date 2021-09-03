MonaCoin (MONA) Price Up 2.7% This Week

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for $1.62 or 0.00003187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $106.35 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,771.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,966.62 or 0.07812700 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.41 or 0.00406540 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $707.65 or 0.01393800 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.33 or 0.00140496 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.87 or 0.00608360 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.59 or 0.00515224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.65 or 0.00349908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005795 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

