MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $105.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $507.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,065,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,013. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.10. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of -110.36 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $508.97.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total transaction of $2,922,479.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 53,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,950,378.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total transaction of $1,351,117.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,222.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $69,997,268. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.75.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.