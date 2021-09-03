MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.420-$-0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $202 million-$204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.30 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.200-$-1.130 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $526.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $377.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $534.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $401.65 on Friday. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $366.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.10.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $4,204,066.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total transaction of $1,351,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,222.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,974 shares of company stock worth $69,997,268 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

