MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.42)-($0.39) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.38). The company issued revenue guidance of $202-204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.26 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.200-$-1.130 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $401.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $366.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.10. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.13 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MongoDB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $534.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $425.38.

In related news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.56, for a total transaction of $529,372.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,093 shares in the company, valued at $23,211,413.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $4,204,066.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $69,997,268 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

