MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $534.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $415.00 to $534.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MongoDB from $377.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.75.

MongoDB stock opened at $401.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $366.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.13 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total transaction of $1,351,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,222.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.32, for a total value of $172,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,974 shares of company stock worth $69,997,268. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $54,318,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 72.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after buying an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $14,461,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 300.0% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

