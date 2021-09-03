Monness Crespi & Hardt Boosts PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $66.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price objective upped by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.85.

NYSE:PD opened at $44.30 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.32.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $71,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $2,892,919.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,678. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in PagerDuty by 56.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 5,539.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at $6,830,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,150,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,646,000 after acquiring an additional 790,479 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

