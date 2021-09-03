MoonSwap Price Up 6.1% Over Last Week (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, MoonSwap has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $8.54 million and approximately $125,911.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.70 or 0.00423661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 73.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000543 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000603 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 27,112,368 coins and its circulating supply is 27,091,867 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

