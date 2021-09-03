Morgan Stanley Acquires 54,038 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 132.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TriMas were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,096 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 77.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,236,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,134,000 after purchasing an additional 155,729 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 234.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 86,237 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TriMas by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 128,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 66,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRS stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.76. TriMas Co. has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $218.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.83 million. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

