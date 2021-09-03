Morgan Stanley Boosts Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Price Target to $41.50

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SC. Stephens upped their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

NYSE SC traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $41.26. 893,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 45.46 and a quick ratio of 45.46. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,822,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,035,000 after acquiring an additional 58,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,793,000 after buying an additional 360,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,972,000 after purchasing an additional 178,336 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,257,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 54.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,016,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,917,000 after buying an additional 356,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.