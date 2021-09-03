Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Liquidity Services worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,962,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,685,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,344,000 after purchasing an additional 204,671 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 103.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 109,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,734,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQDT opened at $25.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $902.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Liquidity Services news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 16,071 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $377,507.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,131.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $2,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,071 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,208 over the last ninety days. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

