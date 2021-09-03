Morgan Stanley Cuts American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target to $16.00

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AMWL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Guggenheim upgraded American Well from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Well has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41. American Well has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.28 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Well will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $154,732.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 708,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,420,044.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,340,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,396 shares of company stock worth $2,934,779. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Well by 286.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Well by 149.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191,212 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Well by 130.7% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,800,000 after buying an additional 7,170,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Well by 409.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after buying an additional 2,355,807 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Well by 198.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after buying an additional 1,540,792 shares during the period. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

