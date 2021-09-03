Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) by 92.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 445,850 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Minerva Neurosciences were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NERV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 63,877 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $546,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 122,175 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NERV stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $4.12. The company has a market cap of $78.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NERV shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

