Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 107.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Premier were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Premier by 40.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,547,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,305,000 after purchasing an additional 144,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Premier by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Premier by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,934 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 28.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.25. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.86.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PINC. Raymond James increased their price target on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays cut Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.