Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Caesarstone worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 533.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caesarstone by 448.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Caesarstone in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTE opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.18. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 4.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Caesarstone in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

